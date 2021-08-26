Blast heard in Kabul as U.S. forces destroy munitions -Taliban

An overview of the Abbey Gate at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 25, 2021, in this satellite image obtained by Reuters on August 26, 2021. Satellite image 2021 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Aug 26 (Reuters) - A large explosion was heard in Kabul late on Thursday as the U.S. military destroyed ammunition, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Thursday.

Two witnesses in an area some 3-4 kilometres from the airport said earlier they had heard a huge explosion, hours after an Islamic State suicide attack killed dozens of people trying to board evacuation flights.

Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Leslie Adler

