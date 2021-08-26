Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Blast heard in Kabul as U.S. forces destroy munitions -Taliban

1 minute read

An overview of the Abbey Gate at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 25, 2021, in this satellite image obtained by Reuters on August 26, 2021. Satellite image 2021 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Aug 26 (Reuters) - A large explosion was heard in Kabul late on Thursday as the U.S. military destroyed ammunition, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Thursday.

Two witnesses in an area some 3-4 kilometres from the airport said earlier they had heard a huge explosion, hours after an Islamic State suicide attack killed dozens of people trying to board evacuation flights.

Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 5:12 AM UTC

Taiwan eyes jet fighter buy amid modest hike in 2022 defence spending

Taiwan announced a more modest pace in defence spending for next year on Thursday, but will spend $1.44 billion on new fighter jets, as the island bolsters its forces in the face of increased pressure from Beijing.

Asia Pacific
Japan's Suga faces challengers in ruling party leadership race
Asia Pacific
VP Harris says U.S. will 'speak up' on South China Sea
Asia Pacific
Blast heard in Kabul as U.S. forces destroy munitions -Taliban
Asia Pacific
Biden to speak on Kabul airport attack on Thursday -White House