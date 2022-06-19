Blast hits car in Afghan capital, killing two

KABUL, June 19 (Reuters) - At least two people were killed when a blast hit a car in the Afghan capital on Sunday, officials said, the third deadly attack in the country in as many days.

Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for Kabul's commander, said the explosion hit a civilian vehicle in a neighbourhood in the north of the city.

It was not clear who was behind the blast and or who was the target.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The attack followed an attack on a Sikh temple in Kabul on Saturday that killed at least two people. That incident, claimed by Islamic State, sparked international concerns over a recent spate of violence in Afghanistan. read more

The Taliban say they have secured the country since taking over in August, but many analysts say the risk of militant violence remains and several deadly attacks have taken place in recent months.

A blast on Friday in the northern city of Kunduz killed one person and injured two.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mohammad Yunus Yawar Writing by Charlotte Greenfield Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.