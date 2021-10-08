Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Blast hits mosque in northeastern Afghanistan, killing worshippers

1 minute read

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A blast tore through a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern province of Kunduz on Friday, a Taliban official said, causing multiple deaths.

"This afternoon, an explosion took place in a mosque of our Shiite compatriots ... as a result of which a number of our compatriots were martyred and wounded," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter, adding that a special unit was arriving at the scene to investigate.

There have been several attacks, including one at a mosque in Kabul, in recent weeks, some of which have been claimed by Islamic State.

Writing by Charlotte Greenfield; editing by Philippa Fletcher

