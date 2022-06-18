Blast hits Sikh temple in Afghan capital Kabul -temple official

KABUL, June 18 (Reuters) - A blast occurred in a Sikh temple in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday morning, a temple official said, but it was unclear if there were casualties.

"There were around 30 people inside the temple. We don't know how many of them are alive or how many dead. The Taliban are not allowing us to go inside, we don't know what to do," the official, Gornam Singh, told Reuters.

Taliban officials have not confirmed the explosion.

Reporting by Mohammad Yunus Yawar

