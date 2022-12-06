Blast injures six near money market in eastern Afghan city - police















KABUL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A blast injured at least six people near the money exchange market in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Tuesday, police said.

"The blast happened in Talashi Square in front of the money exchange union ... around 1:45 pm," Quraishi Badlon, police spokesperson for Nangahar province, said.

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear. It came the same day an explosion hit a vehicle carrying oil employees in northern Balkh province, killing at least seven people.

Reporting by Mohammad Yunus Yawar; Writing by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Andrew Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.