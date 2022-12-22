Blinken calls on Afghan Taliban to reverse ban on women at universities

U.S. Secretary Antony Blinken participates in a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony with Democratic Republic of the Congo Foreign Minister Christophe Lutundula and Zambian Foreign Minister Stanley Kakubo in Washington, U.S., December 13, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said that the Taliban are trying to sentence Afghanistan's women "to a dark future without opportunity" by banning them from attending universities.

Speaking in an end of the year news conference, Blinken said the Taliban-run administration will fail in its efforts to improve relations with the rest of the world unless the militants reverse the ban.

"There are going to be costs if this is not reversed," he said of the ban announced on Tuesday.

Reporting by Jonathan Landay and Humeyra Pamuk

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks