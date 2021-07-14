Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Blinken calls on Southeast Asian nations to take action on Myanmar

2 minute read

HANOI, July 14 (Reuters) - The United States has "deep concerns" about the military coup in Myanmar and called on Southeast Asian nations to take action to end violence and restore democracy in the country, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

The Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN) has been leading the main diplomatic effort on member country Myanmar since a Feb. 1 coup plunged it into turmoil.

During a video conference with ASEAN foreign ministers on Wednesday, Blinken urged ASEAN to take "immediate action" on a five-point consensus, agreed upon in April, to appoint a special envoy to Myanmar, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

Myanmar has descended into chaos after the coup, with hundreds of protesters killed by security forces and thousands jailed amid paralysing strikes and spreading conflict in border regions.

Blinken asked for the release of all those "unjustly detained" in the country, and the restoration of Myanmar's democratic transition, Price said.

Blinken also emphasised the U.S. rejection of China's "unlawful maritime claims" in the South China Sea and said Washington "stands with Southeast Asian claimants in the face of (Chinese) coercion", Price said.

Reporting by James Pearson; Additional reporting by Shubham Kalia; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 5:16 AM UTCSouth Korea imposes tighter curbs as new COVID cases set record

South Korea tightened social distancing rules across most of the country on Wednesday to tackle its worst-ever outbreak of coronavirus a day after new cases soared to a new daily peak of 1,615.

Asia PacificSingapore economy to get back on track after Q2 stumble
Asia PacificBlinken calls on Southeast Asian nations to take action on Myanmar

The United States has "deep concerns" about the military coup in Myanmar and called on Southeast Asian nations to take action to end violence and restore democracy in the country, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

Asia PacificNZ's Ardern says special APEC meeting to focus on economic impact of pandemic
Asia PacificSingapore says cruise ship returns after suspected COVID-19 case

Singapore's tourism board said on Wednesday a ship operated by Genting Cruise Lines on a so-called cruise to nowhere has returned to the city-state after a passenger was suspected of having contracted COVID-19 and remaining guests were asked to stay in their cabins.