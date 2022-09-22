1 minute read
Blinken, Chinese counterpart to meet Friday in New York
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to meet with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on Friday in New York on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, the State Department said on Thursday.
Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.