Blinken, Chinese counterpart to meet Friday in New York

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken makes his remarks at the Ministerial Meeting on Food Security during the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 20, 2022. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado/Pool

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to meet with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on Friday in New York on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, the State Department said on Thursday.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey

