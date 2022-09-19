1 minute read
Blinken to host event related 'Blue Pacific' countries on Thursday
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will host an event related to the 'Blue Pacific' group of countries at the U.N. on Thursday, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Monday.
The group includes the United States, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United Kingdom and was launched in June. read more
India has an observer status in the Blue Pacific Initiative, Campbell said in remarks at an event.
Reporting by Kanishka Singh, David Brunnstrom and Michael Martina in Washington
