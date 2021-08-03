Blinken launching strategic dialogue with Indonesia

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks at the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI) Global Emerging Technology Summit in Washington, DC, U.S. July 13, 2021. Jim Watson/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday he was launching a "strategic dialogue" between the United States and Indonesia at talks in Washington with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

Blinken told reporters while meeting Marsudi at the State Department the dialogue was agreed upon between the two countries some years ago but was now actually being initiated at their meeting in Washington.

"Indonesia is a strong democratic partner to the United States; we are working together on so many different fronts," Blinken said.

Reporting by Doyinsola Oladipo, Daphne Psaledakis, Simon Lewis and David Brunnstrom Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.