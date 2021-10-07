Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Blinken, new Japanese foreign minister share concerns on North Korea -U.S. State Dept.

1 minute read
1/2

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press briefing with Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, at the OECD's Ministerial Council Meeting, in Paris, France October 6, 2021. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Japan's new foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi to reaffirm the U.S.-Japanese alliance, the State Department said on Thursday.

The two also shared their concerns about North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs in Wednesday's call, it said. They "reaffirmed their commitment to address and resolve these issues through U.S.-Japan-Republic of Korea trilateral cooperation towards complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

Reporting by Doina Chiacu;

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 12:30 PM UTC

Taiwan will ensure regional peace, president tells French senators

Taiwan will continue to play its role as a member of the international community and ensure regional peace and stability, President Tsai Ing-wen told a visiting delegation of French senators on Thursday amid escalating tensions with China.

Asia Pacific
Pakistan quake kills at least 20, injures hundreds
Asia Pacific
Moscow invites Taliban to Afghanistan talks on Oct. 20
Asia Pacific
Former Australia PM Abbott says in Taiwan to help end its isolation
Asia Pacific
Philippine Vice President Robredo joins race for president