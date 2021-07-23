Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Blinken to raise human rights with counterparts in India -U.S. official

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken faces reporters as he meets with Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein at the State Department in Washington, U.S., July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/Pool

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will raise human rights issues with officials in India when he visits the country next week, a senior State Department official said on Friday.

Dean Thompson, the department's acting assistant secretary for South and Central Asian affairs, told reporters that the United States has shared values with India on the matter of human rights, however.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Simon Lewis; Editing by Leslie Adler

