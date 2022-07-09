Blinken says no substitute for face-to-face diplomacy wih China meeting
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday there was no substitute for face-to-face diplomacy at the start of a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the resort island of Bali.
Wang Yi told reporters that the two countries needed to maintain normal relations and get their relationship back on track. The meeting, which follows a G20 summit in Bali, will be the first in-person talks between the diplomats since October. read more
