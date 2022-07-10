Blinken to stop in Tokyo on Monday to pay respects after Abe killing

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at Bangkok Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, July 9, 2022. Stefani Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS

BANGKOK, July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will make a previously unscheduled stop in Tokyo on Monday to offer condolences to the Japanese people after the killing of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, the State Department said on Sunday.

Blinken will meet with senior Japanese officials, the State Department said in a statement.

He was in Bangkok on a tour of Asia that also took him to Indonesia for a meeting of G20 foreign ministers. read more

"The U.S.-Japan Alliance is the cornerstone of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and has never been stronger," the State Department said.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Writing by Kevin Buckland

