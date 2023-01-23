Blinken urges Azerbaijan leader to redouble efforts in Armenia peace talks















Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday urged Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev to redouble efforts in bilateral peace discussions with Armenia, the State Department said.

Tensions have spiraled between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the blockade of the only road giving direct access to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region from Armenia in recent weeks.

Reporting By Paul Grant











