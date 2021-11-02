BOJ board debated fate of pandemic-relief scheme at Sept mtg -minutes

A man stands in front of the headquarters of Bank of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan policymakers debated the fate of a pandemic-relief loan scheme at their September meeting, with one of them proposing phasing it out when the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis subsides, minutes of the meeting showed on Tuesday.

The nine-member board shared the view that Japan's economy was likely to improve but several of them pointed to risks, such as the chance supply constraints could last longer and hurt the economy more than expected, the minutes showed.

Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

