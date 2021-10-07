Skip to main content

BOJ cuts economic view for 5 of Japan's 9 regions

TOKYO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan cut its assessment for five of the country's nine regions on Thursday as the economy took a hit from supply constraints and a spike in coronavirus infections during the summer.

"While some regions saw the rebound in their economies moderating, many maintained the view that their economies were picking up," the central bank said in a quarterly report analysing regional economies.

