BOJ Gov Kuroda: "recent sharp yen weakening" could impact firms' profit plans

TOKYO, April 18 (Reuters) - Bank Of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday that the recent sharp weakening in the yen could impact on Japanese firms' earnings plans.

It is desirable that currencies move stably reflecting economic fundamentals, Kuroda told a parliament session.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Kim Coghill

