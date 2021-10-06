Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

BOJ Kuroda says Japan's economy picking up on export strength

1 minute read

TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday the economy has picked up, led by exports and the manufacturing sector, although the retail sector's recovery has been slower than that in the United States.

"If Japan can simultaneously protect public health and improve consumption activities through the use of vaccination certificates, for example, the economic recovery trend is very likely to become more pronounced," Kuroda said in a speech at an online meeting of the Japan-U.S. Business Conference.

Reporting by Leika Kihara

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 2:22 AM UTC

Australia reports easing in new COVID-19 infections as vaccinations rise

New daily COVID-19 cases in Australia's Victoria and New South Wales states, the epicentres of the country's worst virus outbreak, fell on Wednesday as authorities look to start easing tough restrictions amid a rise in vaccination rates.

Asia Pacific
New Zealand ends ultra-low interest rates, signals more hikes
Asia Pacific
Ancient Indonesian woman reshapes views on spread of early humans
Asia Pacific
Son of late Philippines dictator Marcos to run for president
Asia Pacific
Dollar firm ahead of payrolls; kiwi shrugs off rate hike