BOJ Kuroda stresses need to maintain ultra-easy policy















TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday stressed the importance of maintaining ultra-loose monetary policy to support the economy and prod companies to raise wages.

"Japan's trend inflation is likely to gradually accelerate ... but that will take some more time," Kuroda told parliament.

"Uncertainty regarding Japan's economy is extremely high. It's therefore important now to support the economy, and create an environment where companies can raise wages," he said.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Tom Hogue











