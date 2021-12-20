BOJ Kuroda: too early now to consider normalising monetary policy

TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday it was too early now to consider normalising monetary policy.

Speaking in parliament, Kuroda stressed it was important for the government to ensure market confidence in Japan's public finances in the medium to long term.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

