Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

BOJ may kick off debate around 2023 on ending negative rates - ex-c.bank exec

1 minute read

TOKYO, June 17 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan may start debating ways to phase out its extraordinary stimulus programme, such as by ditching negative interest rates, around the time Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's term ends in 2023, said former central bank executive Eiji Maeda.

Even if the BOJ were to raise its short-term rate target from the current -0.1%, it will likely maintain a 0% cap on long-term rates due to the need to help keep borrowing costs low for the government's fiscal spending, he said.

In an interview with Reuters conducted on Wednesday, Maeda also said the BOJ could consider buying green bonds in the future though any such step would be "some time away."

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Additional reporting by Takahiko Wadao Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 2:11 AM UTCJapan to ease state of emergency, focus on Games spectators

Japan is set outline how it will lift its "state of emergency" curbs while keeping some restrictions, including spectator numbers at big events, amid fears that next month's Olympics could trigger a new wave of coronavirus infections.

Asia PacificPushing against China, U.S. lawmakers plan pro-Taiwan bill
Asia PacificAustralia panel to recommend AstraZeneca vaccines only for above 60s-media
Asia PacificSurprise surge in Australian jobs to test super-easy monetary policy
Asia PacificNZ economy surges as housing, retail drive post-COVID recovery