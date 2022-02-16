BOJ may suffer losses in event it exits easy policy, says governor Kuroda

TOKYO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan could temporarily suffer losses on its huge asset holdings if it were to end its ultra-loose monetary policy, governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday.

The BOJ holds huge amount of government bonds, which means reducing the size will take a long time if it decides to exit from ultra-easy policy in the future, Kuroda said.

"As the BOJ takes a long time adjusting its balance sheet, it could temporary suffer losses (on its balance sheet). We can't rule out the chance. But we also cannot say for sure this will indeed happen," he told parliament.

