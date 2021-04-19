The Bank of Japan will consider slashing this fiscal year's inflation forecast in quarterly forecasts due out at its policy meeting on April 26-27, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The downgrade will reflect the impact of cuts in cellphone charge fees, which analysts say could push down core consumer inflation by around 0.2 percentage point.

The central bank is also seen projecting inflation to hover around 1% in fiscal 2023, the paper said without citing sources.

The BOJ currently expects core consumer prices to rise 0.5% in the year that began in April.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.