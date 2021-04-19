Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Asia PacificBOJ to mull slashing this year's inflation forecast -Nikkei

Reuters
1 minute read

The Bank of Japan will consider slashing this fiscal year's inflation forecast in quarterly forecasts due out at its policy meeting on April 26-27, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The downgrade will reflect the impact of cuts in cellphone charge fees, which analysts say could push down core consumer inflation by around 0.2 percentage point.

The central bank is also seen projecting inflation to hover around 1% in fiscal 2023, the paper said without citing sources.

The BOJ currently expects core consumer prices to rise 0.5% in the year that began in April.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · April 19, 2021 · 6:55 PM UTCEx-U.N. chief Ban urges Guterres to engage directly with Myanmar army

Former U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon urged his successor on Monday to engage directly with Myanmar's military to prevent an increase in post-coup violence and said southeast Asian countries should not dismiss the turmoil as an internal issue for Myanmar.

Asia PacificLocal uprisings emerge to challenge Myanmar’s army
Asia PacificAustralia-New Zealand travel bubble launches with lopsided demand
Asia PacificAustralia's Afterpay mulls U.S. listing as 'buy now, pay later' takes off
Asia PacificPakistan opens talks with outlawed Islamists behind violent anti-France protests