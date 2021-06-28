Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
BOJ's climate scheme must be made 'flexible' - June summary of opinion

A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of the Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan's scheme to boost funding for steps to combat climate change must be a "flexible" one as the rules and environment surrounding the issue remain fluid, one member was quoted as saying in a summary of opinions at this month's rate review.

A Cabinet Office representative welcomed the BOJ's climate scheme as "timely," the summary showed on Monday, a sign the bank's plan reflected its hope to coordinate with the government that promotes green among key pillars of its growth strategy.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Kim Coghill

