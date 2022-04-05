Skip to main content
BOJ's Kuroda: Expected acceleration in inflation could hurt economy

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) - An expected acceleration of inflation could hurt Japan's economy by weighing on household income and corporate profit, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday.

"We will patiently maintain powerful monetary easing to support an economy still in the midst of recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic's impact," he told parliament in a semi-annual testimony.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Christopher Cushing

