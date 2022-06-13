BOJ's Kuroda repeats vow to continue ultra-easy policy

TOKYO, June 13 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the central bank must maintain ultra-loose monetary policy to reflate the economy and achieve higher wages.

Kuroda, however, told parliament that Japan was not experiencing stagflation, where high inflation and economic stagnation co-exist, and was not facing the risk of sliding back into that state.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Tom Hogue

