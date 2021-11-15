BOJ's Kuroda says China's property woes unlikely to trigger global shock

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday that China's property sector woes were unlikely to trigger a global shock as the country was not saddled with huge external debt.

"We don't expect China's property woes to have a big impact on Japan's economy or financial institutions. We also don't see a huge risk of the woes triggering a big, global shock," Kuroda told business leaders in Nagoya, central Japan.

