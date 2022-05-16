BOJ's Kuroda warns against excess FX volatility

TOKYO, May 16 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday that currencies should move stably, reflecting economic fundamentals, because excess volatility such as seen recently would make it hard to make business plans.

"Excess volatility in a short term as seen recently is undesirable," Kuroda told Japan's upper house of parliament.

He would keep close watch on the impact of currency moves on Japan's economy and prices, he said.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Tom Hogue

