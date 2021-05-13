Skip to main content

Asia PacificBOJ's Kuroda warns of economic uncertainty amid pandemic curbs

A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Thursday warned of lingering uncertainty over the country's economic outlook, as the services sector remains under state-of-emergency curbs to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Economic activity will remain below pre-pandemic levels for the time being," Kuroda said in a semi-annual testimony to parliament. "Risks to the economic outlook are skewed to the downside," he added.

