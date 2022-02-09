BOJ's Nakamura says stable dlr/yen moves good for economy

TOKYO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Toyoaki Nakamura said on Wednesday the country's economy would benefit if the dollar moves stably within the current range of around 103-115 yen.

"Compared with the past, exchange rate moves have been quite stable," Nakamura told a news conference.

"For companies, what's most important is for currency rates to move stably. If the dollar/yen moves within the current range (of around 103-115), that will make it easier for companies to make business decisions," he added.

