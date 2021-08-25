BOJ's Nakamura warns of uncertainty on Japan's economic recovery

TOKYO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Toyoaki Nakamura said on Wednesday that the economy was headed for a recovery driven by robust global demand, but warned that the outlook was highly uncertain due to a recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

"We need to be vigilant to downside risks, mainly regarding the fallout from the spread of new variant cases at home and overseas," Nakamura said in a speech.

Reporting by Leika Kihara and Kantaro Komiya Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

