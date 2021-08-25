Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

BOJ's Nakamura warns of uncertainty on Japan's economic recovery

1 minute read

TOKYO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Toyoaki Nakamura said on Wednesday that the economy was headed for a recovery driven by robust global demand, but warned that the outlook was highly uncertain due to a recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

"We need to be vigilant to downside risks, mainly regarding the fallout from the spread of new variant cases at home and overseas," Nakamura said in a speech.

Reporting by Leika Kihara and Kantaro Komiya Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 12:12 AM UTC

Australian government urges states to stick to COVID-19 reopening plans

Australia's federal government warned state leaders on Wednesday that current emergency economic supports may be withdrawn when the country hits a 70-80% COVID-19 vaccination rate, even if individual states and territories decide to retain border controls.

Asia Pacific
Arizona group inks agreement with Taiwan aimed at attracting more chip companies
Asia Pacific
Explainer: What happens after Biden's evacuation force leaves Afghanistan?
Asia Pacific
Paralympics set to open in Tokyo amid worsening COVID-19 crisis
Asia Pacific
Two U.S. lawmakers travel to Kabul amid evacuation efforts

Two members of the U.S. House of Representatives traveled to Afghanistan on Tuesday, prompting a rebuke from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said such trips could divert resources from the evacuation of Americans and at-risk Afghans.