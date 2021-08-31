Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Britain did not push to leave gate at Kabul Airport open before blast, says Raab

Evacuees walk to be processed during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 25, 2021. Picture taken August 25, 2021. U.S. Marine Corps/Sgt. Isaiah Campbell/Handout via REUTERS/Files

LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Britain did not push to keep Abbey Gate open at Kabul Airport before a suicide bomber detonated an explosive in the location, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told Sky news on Tuesday.

A Politico report on Monday said American forces decided to keep the gate open longer than they wanted to allow Britain to continue evacuating personnel.

"We got our civilian stuff out of the processing centre by Abbey Gate, but it's just not true to suggest that, other than securing our civilian staff inside the airport, that we were pushing to leave the gate open," Raab said.

