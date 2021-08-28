Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Britain to end evacuation from Afghanistan on Saturday

1 minute read

UK coalition forces, Turkish coalition forces, and U.S. Marines assist a child during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, in this photo taken on August 20, 2021. Sgt. Victor Mancilla/U.S. Marine Corps/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - British troops will end their evacuation of civilians from Afghanistan on Saturday, armed forces chief General Nick Carter said.

"We're reaching the end of the evacuation, which will take place during the course of today. And then it will be necessary to bring our troops out on the remaining aircraft," he told the BBC.

"We haven't been able to bring everyone out, and that has been heart-breaking. And there have been some very challenging judgements that have had to be made on the ground."

Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 2:03 AM UTC

U.S. on alert for further Kabul attacks in race to complete evacuations

U.S. forces helping evacuate Afghans desperate to flee Taliban rule were on alert for more attacks on Friday after an Islamic State suicide bombing outside Kabul airport killed at least 92 people, including 13 U.S. service members.

Asia Pacific
Afghan journalist Sarwary: Leaving was most painful journey of my life
Asia Pacific
Bangladesh ferry accident kills at least 19, many missing
Asia Pacific
Rio Tinto yet to pay compensation over sacred site destruction
Asia Pacific
Analysis: Southeast Asia tech dealmaking booms as investors place post-COVID bets