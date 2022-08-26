1 minute read
Britain relaxes travel advisory for Sri Lanka
Aug 26 (Reuters) - The British government has relaxed its travel advisory for Sri Lanka, the Foreign Office said in a statement on Friday.
In July, the Foreign Office advised against all but essential travel because of the impact of the country's economic crisis. read more
Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger
