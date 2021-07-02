Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Cambodia reports record daily number of COVID-19 deaths

1 minute read

A Cambodian army member vaccinates a person inside a red zone with strict lockdown measures, amidst the latest outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Liu/File Photo

PHNOM PENH, July 2 (Reuters) - Cambodia reported 32 deaths from the coronavirus on Friday, a record daily increase, as authorities warned of the risk of a new wave of infections driven by the Delta variant.

The Southeast Asian country has recorded one of the world's smallest virus caseloads, but an outbreak first detected in late February has driven up total cases to 52,350, with 660 deaths.

In a speech on Thursday, Prime Minister Hun Sen warned of the risk of another wave.

"There could be a third wave if no action is taken in time, because now there is a new outbreak caused by the Delta variant, and not just in Cambodia, but in the world," Hun Sen said.

Hun Sen said patients with the variant, which was first detected in India, will be treated separately and be quarantined for 21 days after recovery.

Reporting by Prak Chan Thul Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 6:50 AM UTCS.Korea's few surviving 'comfort women' face life's end as political fight rages on

Fighting disease, death and disillusionment, members of South Korea’s rapidly dwindling sisterhood of surviving "comfort women" say they are facing the twilight of their lives with diminished camaraderie and will to wage political battles.

Asia PacificAustralia to halve arrivals from overseas, offers COVID-19 exit roadmap
Asia PacificWithout ICUs, doctor in Jakarta hospital battles to help COVID-19 patients
Asia PacificForced labour main human trafficking crime in Malaysia, U.S. says
Asia PacificTaiwan's market outbreak boosts COVID-19 infections