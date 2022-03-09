Cambodia says ASEAN-U.S.summit postponed, seeking new date
PHNOM PENH, March 9 (Reuters) - A summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) due to be held later this month has been postponed and organisers will seek a new date, Cambodia's foreign minister told Reuters.
"It has been postponed to a later date because some ASEAN leaders cannot attend the meeting on the proposed dates," Minister Prak Sokhonn said in a text message. Cambodia is the current chair of ASEAN.
The United States had announced the summit would be held on March 28 and 29. read more
