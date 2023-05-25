Cambodia tribunal rejects opposition appeal over election disqualification















PHNOM PENH, May 25 (Reuters) - Cambodia's Constitutional Council on Thursday said it had dismissed an appeal by the country's sole opposition party against its disqualification from an election in July.

The Candlelight Party, a weakened reincarnation of a popular opposition party that was dissolved in 2017, was disqualified from the July election 10 days ago over an issue with its registration paperwork. The decision means the ruling Cambodian People's Party will run largely unopposed.

Reporting by Prak Chan Thul; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.