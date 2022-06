Cambodians vote in local election test for new opposition party

PHNOM PENH, June 5 (Reuters) - Cambodians voted in local elections on Sunday as a fledgling opposition movement sought to claw back support and mount a challenge to the party of longtime leader Hun Sen.

Authorities under the ruling Cambodian People's Party have in recent years moved to crush dissent with more than 100 opposition members jailed under charges including treason, prompting international criticism of Hun Sen, who has ruled for 37 years.

The new Candlelight Party, which largely regroups the former main opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party that was dissolved by a court, hopes for a good showing at the commune level that will translate to national-level success in next year's parliamentary elections. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Lines of people queued in polling stations amid heightened security before polls closed at 3 p.m. (0800 GMT)

"For our local governance, we want commune chiefs who don't oppress people and treat people well," said voter Chum Phivoat, 39, as he took a selfie with his black-inked finger as a proof of his vote.

Few voters would say which party they supported.

"I just want peace and that Cambodia is forever peaceful. I want commune authorities that make my life easy, so that I can have the ability to pay off debt,” said voter Long Savun, 67,

The United Nations human rights representative accused the authorities of suppressing the opposition in the election.

"We are disturbed by the pattern of threats, intimidation and obstruction targeting opposition candidates," UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Liz Throssell said in a statement before the vote.

About 9.2 million voters were registered to vote for 11,622 councillors and chiefs in 1,652 communes and sub-districts across the country.

Many see these commune elections as a bellwether for national elections due next year.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Kay Johnson and William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.