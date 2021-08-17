Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Canada will not recognize Taliban as Afghan gov't - PM Trudeau

1 minute read

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives a news conference after visiting ETI Converting Equipment during his election campaign tour in Longueuil, Quebec, Canada August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Andrej Ivanov

OTTAWA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Canada has no plans to recognize the Taliban as Afghanistan's government following the Islamist movement's takeover of Kabul, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

"Canada has no plans to recognize the Taliban as the Government of Afghanistan," Trudeau told reporters. "They have taken over and replaced a duly elected democratic government by force."

Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 9:59 AM UTC

Sydney COVID-19 cases set to rise, hospitals under pressure

COVID-19 cases are set to "rise substantially" in Sydney in the coming weeks despite a prolonged lockdown, authorities said on Tuesday, warning soaring infections have already put hospitals under enormous strain.

Asia Pacific
Afghan central bank chief flees Kabul, blaming Ghani for chaos
Asia Pacific
Japan extends COVID-19 emergency lockdown as cases surge
Asia Pacific
Hong Kong's Lam tells solicitors' group to stay out of politics
Asia Pacific
ICC prosecutor urges all sides in Afghanistan to respect humanitarian law