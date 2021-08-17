Asia Pacific
Canada will not recognize Taliban as Afghan gov't - PM Trudeau
OTTAWA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Canada has no plans to recognize the Taliban as Afghanistan's government following the Islamist movement's takeover of Kabul, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.
"Canada has no plans to recognize the Taliban as the Government of Afghanistan," Trudeau told reporters. "They have taken over and replaced a duly elected democratic government by force."
