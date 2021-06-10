Factbox: Cases against deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi

New corruption cases have been opened against Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, adding to a growing number of allegations against her by the country's military rulers following a coup in February. read more

Below are some of the available details about the cases against 75-year-old Suu Kyi, filed in courts in the biggest city Yangon and the capital Naypyitaw, according to state media and her legal team, which has rejected the allegations.

- Two breaches of coronavirus regulations during her party's election campaigning in September 2020 (Natural Disaster Management Law, Article 25)

- Possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies and a set of signal jammers in February (Export and Import Law, Article 8 and Telecommunications Law, Article 67)

- Intent to incite, after her party sent a letter in February to international organisations asking them not to cooperate with the junta (Penal Code, Article 505[b])

- Undisclosed offence (Official Secrets Act)

- Misuse of land for the Daw Khin Kyi Foundation she chaired and accepting $600,000 and 11.4 kg worth of gold from Yangon's former chief minister while in office (Anti-Corruption Law, Section 55)

