Casino fire at Cambodia-Thailand border kills at least 1, blaze under control - officials















Dec 29 (Reuters) - A fire at a casino in a Cambodian border town popular with Thai gamblers has killed at least one person, with 32 being treated in hospitals in neighbouring Thailand, a Thai provincial governor said on Thursday.

The fire broke out about midnight on Wednesday at the Grand Diamond City Casino in the town of Poipet, Cambodian police said in a statement, which made no mention of any casualties.

Parinya Phothisat, the governor of Sa Kaeo province on the Thai side of the border, said 32 Thais were being treated in hospitals there and one had died.

Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng in Bangkok and Prak Chan Thul in Phnom Penh; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor











