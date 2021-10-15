Skip to main content

Chief lawyer for Myanmar's Suu Kyi says he has been issued gag order

1 minute read

Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi delivers a speech to the nation over Rakhine and Rohingya situation, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/File Photo

Oct 15 (Reuters) - The head lawyer representing Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi said on Friday he had been issued a gag order by authorities in the military-ruled country.

Khin Maung Zaw, who has been the only source of public information on Suu Kyi's court appearances and multiple legal cases, said in a Facebook post he had been barred from speaking to media, diplomats, international organisations and foreign governments.

Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Christopher Cushing

