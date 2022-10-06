Children as young as 2 among dead in Thai mass shooting - police















BANGKOK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The victims of a mass shooting at a daycare centre in Thailand included children as young as 2 years old, a local police official said on Thursday.

Chakkraphat Wichitvaidya, superintendent of Na Klang police station, also told Thai Rath TV that the gunman had been discharged from the police force last year.

Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor











