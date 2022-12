China accuses Japan of making false claims about its military activities in security strategy plan

BEIJING, Dec 16 (Reuters) - China accused Japan of making false claims about China's military activities in a new security strategy announced by Tokyo on Friday, China's embassy in Japan said in a statement.

Japan on Friday unveiled its biggest military build-up since World War Two with a $320 billion plan that will buy missiles capable of striking China and ready it for sustained conflict as regional tensions and Russia's Ukraine invasion stoke war fears.

