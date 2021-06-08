Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

China, ASEAN agree to avoid provocations in South China Sea

1 minute read

Chinese structures are pictured in Subi Reef in disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Foreign ministers of Southeast Asia and China agreed during a meeting to exercise restraint in the South China Sea and avoid actions that could escalate tensions, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) said on Tuesday.

The ASEAN statement referred to a meeting on Monday in China of the ministers, and comes after separate diplomatic protests in recent weeks made by Malaysia and the Philippines over the conduct of China's military and fishing fleet.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

China

China · 2:16 PM UTCBiden administration sets up ‘strike force’ to go after China on trade

The United States will target China with a new "strike force" to combat unfair trade practices, the Biden administration said on Tuesday, as it rolled out findings of a review of U.S. access to critical products, from semiconductors to electric-vehicle batteries.

ChinaAnalysis: More Chinese firms could fall under Biden’s broader investment ban
ChinaChina’s Guangdong steps up COVID-19 testing as infections mount
ChinaEXCLUSIVE China tells PetroChina to stop trading off oil quotas with teapots
ChinaApple, Tesla boost Nasdaq; Inflation in focus