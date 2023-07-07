China to ban food imports from Japan due to safety reasons

BEIJING, July 7 (Reuters) - China will ban the import of food from 10 Japanese prefectures for safety reasons, China's customs said on Friday.

The country will also strictly review the documents for food, especially aquatic products, from other parts of Japan, customs said in a statement.

It added that it will continuously strengthen the detection and monitoring of radioactive substances to ensure the safety of food imported from Japan.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

