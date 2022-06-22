China: Border issues with India should be resolved through dialogue

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi poses for a picture prior to meeting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, Italy October 31, 2021. Tiziana Fabi/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING, June 22 (Reuters) - China and India should resolve their border issues through dialogue and consultation as the two countries' common interests outweigh their differences, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.

Wang spoke during a meeting with Pradeep Kumar Rawat, India's new ambassador to China, according to a statement issued by China's foreign ministry.

Reporting by Ryan Woo; Writing by Meg Shen, editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.