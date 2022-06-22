1 minute read
China: Border issues with India should be resolved through dialogue
BEIJING, June 22 (Reuters) - China and India should resolve their border issues through dialogue and consultation as the two countries' common interests outweigh their differences, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.
Wang spoke during a meeting with Pradeep Kumar Rawat, India's new ambassador to China, according to a statement issued by China's foreign ministry.
Reporting by Ryan Woo; Writing by Meg Shen, editing by Mark Heinrich
