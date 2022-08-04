China calls punishment of pro-Taiwan independence diehards reasonable

BEIJING, Aug 4 (Reuters) - China's Taiwan affairs office said on Thursday punishment of pro-Taiwan independence diehards and external forces was reasonable and lawful, amidst raised tensions in the Taiwan strait following U.S. House speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taipei visit.

Taiwan is not a 'regional' issue but China's internal affair, the Beijing-based Taiwan affairs office added, as the country's military embarks on targeted military drills in a number of zones surrounding Taiwan.

On Wednesday a suspected Taiwanese separatist was detained by state security in East China's Zhejiang province on suspicion of endangering national security, state media reported.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.