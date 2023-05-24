China coast guard enters disputed waters in East China Sea















BEIJING, May 24 (Reuters) - China's coast guard said on Wednesday it had entered the territorial waters of the Diaoyu islands to conduct normal "right protection" patrols.

The disputed East China Sea islets claimed by both China and Japan have long been a sticking point in bilateral relations. China calls the islands Diaoyu while Japan calls them Senkaku.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra











